Things everyone in Worthing should do this June – from hidden beer gardens to summer markets

June is here and with it comes the promise of longer evenings, warmer weather and a packed calendar of things to see, do, eat and explore in Worthing.

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just love a good beer garden, here’s your must-do local list to make the most of early summer.

Worthing FEASTival takes place in Steyne Gardens from June 6 to 8. This has been a successful event over the past six years. The dates were moved from the regular slot of the early May Bank Holiday in the hopes of avoiding the rain but it looks like they have been unfortunate, if the forecast is correct.

The FEASTival, run by Zoom Events, is free to enter. Opening times are 12pm to 7pm on Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday, 10am to 6pm on Sunday. Expect street food, bars, craft stalls and world eats. This year, there is a new marquee featuring stand-up comedy, a ticketed show in the evening.

Olakino Together is a new all-day wellness festival featuring yoga, sound bath, breathwork, mindful marbling, sauna and an ice bath, as part of a day of rejuvenation and connection.

Other activities include talks, fire pit gatherings, a grazing-style lunch and live music, plus optional taster sessions of reflexology, ancient head massage and reiki.

The festival is the brainchild of friends Katie Bartholomew and Sarah Ritchie, mums with a shared passion for theatre, wellbeing and bringing people together. It will be hosted at Innerbloom in Small Dole, near Henfield, on Saturday, June 14, from 10am to 5.30pm.

Visit www.olakino-together.co.uk or email [email protected] for full details. Festival tickets cost £130 and the optional 30-minute taster sessions cost £25 each.

Race for Life Worthing 10k takes place on Sunday, June 15, at 10am. The event is now chip-timed, so you can find out if you’ve beaten your personal best – while you’re raising funds to help beat cancer.

Worthing Festival 2025 takes place in Homefield Park on June 21 and 22, 11am to 9pm, with a packed programme of free music, art, community and heritage.

There will be three stages showcasing a range of talent, local food and drink, creative workshops, skate and rollerblade demos, a children's art wall and an interactive sound garden.

The Wellderness Summer Solstice 2025 takes place at Wild Heart Hill on June 21, 4pm to 10pm. Gather round the campfire for solstice stories, Mythago Morris mayhem and an ancient druidic ritual.

Mick Channon will lead the solstice ceremony, telling a story of the solstice and invite everyone to waken their spirits with drumming and chanting. Tickets £12 adults, £6 children.

Fancy a drink or a bite to eat on a rooftop terrace? Try Level 1 for a seafront hangout with incredible food and local drinks. Whether you’re after sunset cocktails, street food feasts, or chilled family afternoons by the sea, there’s something for everyone at Level 1.

If a pub garden is more your vibe, you may be surprise to find one at The Corner House. This hidden gem is the perfect place to relax with a pint or a glass of wine, surrounded by the leaves of a grapevine.

Feeling energetic? How about a nice walk. You could explore Sullington Warren before trekking to Storrington find the 'dragon' by the River Stor.

Or for a real adventure, start at Warren Hill and head to Sleepy Hollow before discovering the The Sanctuary and the joys of nature at Sandgate Park.

Got shopping on your mind? The Great Little Farmers' Market CIC brings its Bath Place retro market to Worthing town centre on June 21.

If car boots are more your thing, Worthing Town Football Club will be your host on Sunday, June 29, from 7am to 2pm. No booking required for this car boot sale. For more information, email [email protected]

Feeling creative? Check out Montague Gallery in Worthing town centre for a great choice of art workshops. Options include pottery, making a seaside scene and keeping an art journal.