The Sussex zoo is offering double online savings on all February half term tickets booked online by midnight on Sunday, February 4.

Visitors planning their half term fun early will save over 35 per cent, compared to the park’s gate price, with discount code FEB-EARLY-BIRD.

A spokesperson for Drusillas said: “Visitors over the holidays can enjoy a real baby animal fix meeting the zoo’s adorable new red-handed tamarin baby, Ozzy, a teensy tiny bundle of joy born in December.

Visitors to Drusillas can save more than a third on admission in February half term.

"Or cute capybara baby triplets: Tango, Squash, and Marmalade, who the zoo welcomed in October.

"While adorable sloth baby Echo, born in August, will be hanging out in the sloth and bat walk-through enclosure with Mum Halina, so make sure you pay them a visit (and be prepared to fall in love!)

“However, animals are only half the fun – go wild in huge adventure playgrounds, including ‘Go Bananas!’, a dedicated and newly refurbished under 5s area, or take cover and grab a coffee during those rain showers in Amazon Adventure indoor soft play.

"Once little monkeys are done swinging, jumping and climbing they can get lost in the adventure maze, meet dinosaurs in Jurassic Jungle, and get some high scores in the free gaming arcade!”

Sloths at Drusillas.

The zoo’s ‘state-of-the-art’ sensory attraction SPARK is also open all week, including SEND-only sessions every morning.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open for half term between February 10 to 18 from 10am each day.