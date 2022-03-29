Things to do in Horsham this Easter holidays

Check out this list of activities for family fun this Easter in Horsham and wider West Sussex.
1.
The Rec Roller Rink. The grand opening of the Horsham roller skating rink will be on Saturday, April 9. There will be 45-minute sessions throughout the week and weekends.The team are working with the local skating community to offer skating sessions for beginners as well as potentially creating a roller derby team, roller hockey team and rollercise classes. Visit https://www.therecrink.com/ for more information.
2.
RSPB Pulborough. Media release For immediate release: 29/03/22 Enjoy a Big Wild Easter outing at RSPB Pulborough Brooks A cracking time can be had at RSPB Pulborough Brooks in West Sussex this Easter holidays, with egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles guaranteeing a fun-filled day out for all the family
Pay a visit between 8-29 April to take part in the 'Who laid the egg?' Easter activity trail. A number of eggs have been hidden along the trails, alongside riddles and games to learn and discover which animal has laid the egg.
3.
Fishers Farm Park, Billingshurst. A Hopping Easter Adventure from April 2 to April 24. Egg-perience ‘A Hopping Easter Adventure’ at Fishers Farm this Easter holidays. Hop on over to the Animal Encounters Barn to see the cutest baby lambs & goat kids. Some lucky visitors might even get to bottle feed them in the daily farm shows. Also meet the other fluffy friends; there will be chicks, ducklings, piglets, baby bunnies and so much more. If you find a golden egg, hidden somewhere around the farm and you will be in for an egg-cellent prize! Pic S Robards SR2107154 SUS-210715-171134001
4.
Easter trips at the Wey and Arun Canal. The popular Easter trips are now available for booking online. They will start on Wednesday, April 13 at 11.30 and 12.30 and also on Friday, 15, Saturday, 16, Easter Sunday, 17, Bank Holiday Monday, 18 and Wednesday, 20. Ticket price includes tea or coffee with a Danish pastry for adults. Fruit Shoot and handmade iced shortbread for children with free entry to the Easter Egg hunt starting and finishing from the Loxwood canal centre. Photo by Steve Cobb.
Photo by Steve Cobb.