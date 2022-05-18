Things to do in Horsham this May half term

The May half term coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so there are many exciting events going on in the area.
This guide also takes you further afield with things to do around Mid Sussex.
1. Leonardslee Gardens. Pic S Robards SR2204111
Leonardslee Gardens is a great family day out this half term with beautiful gardens and trails.
2. The Bandstand in the Carfax, Jubilee Street Party
To celebrate the 70 year reign, The Capitol is hosting a street party in Horsham Carfax on Friday, June 3. There will be delicious street food, freshly brewed local beer and prizes to be won. Local talent will be performing at the bandstand throughout the day. The event is from midday until late and is free to attend.
3. Southwater Country Park
Southwater Country Park has lovely woodland walks, cafes, dinosaur island and a watersports centre, offering a great day out this half term. Fish, kayak, canoe or paddle board in the lake. Cycling is not permitted in the park.
4. Storrington High Street Jubilee Party
The Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, from 12pm to 9pm. There will be live music by various musicians, morris dancers, a dog show, bouncy castles, food stalls and so much more
