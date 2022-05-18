Things to do in Horsham this May half term

2. The Bandstand in the Carfax, Jubilee Street Party

To celebrate the 70 year reign, The Capitol is hosting a street party in Horsham Carfax on Friday, June 3. There will be delicious street food, freshly brewed local beer and prizes to be won. Local talent will be performing at the bandstand throughout the day. The event is from midday until late and is free to attend.

Photo: Steve Robards