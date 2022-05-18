Things to do in Mid Sussex this May half term

The May half term coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so there are many exciting events going on in the area.
This guide also takes you further afield with things to do around West Sussex.
1. Wakehurst, Haywards Heath
Wakehurst is Kew Gardens' Sussex botanic garden. There are more than 500 acres of the world's plants in the heart of Sussex. Visit https://www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on to see what's on
Photo: Steve Robards
2. Burgess Hill Cricket Club Jubilee event
The Burgess Hill Cricket Club is hosting a Jubilee celebration on Friday, June 3 from 12pm. The event will include a traditional afternoon tea; traditional games such as tug of war, sack races, egg and spoon; and music from the last 70 years.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Standen House, East Grinstead
Another National Trust big lunch event will be held at Standen House, East Grinstead, on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. For more information please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/05e9874b-3fac-4b68-87ac-e2b55a269102/pages/details
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, Jubilee event
This event will start at 9.30pm, with the lighting of the beacon taking place at 9.45pm alongside thousands of communities across the UK and Commonwealth in celebrating the Queen’s 70 year reign. The celebrations will finish with a firework display at 10pm. The event will be held at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath.
Photo: Google Maps