Things to do this August bank holiday: East Sussex Living History Festival

The festival will be at Michelham Priory House and Gardens by Hailsham between 10.30am-5pm from August 26-28.
A spokesperson from Sussex Past said: “Brought to you by the team that brought us the Twelfth Night Tudor Wassail, you can travel back through 800 years of time at living history encampments, starting from the medieval period through to modern times. Each encampment will recreate the atmosphere, activities and daily life of medieval priors and knights to Renaissance artisans.
“Immerse yourself in the sights, smells and sounds of times gone by. From the aroma of traditional food being cooked over an open fire to the clanging of blacksmiths’ hammers, every detail is designed to transport you to a different era. Visitors can interact with historical re-enactors who are passionate about bringing history to life.”
Adult tickets are £13, tickets for people aged 65+ are £12 and children aged 17 and below, as well as carers, can enter for free.
Head of operations and commercial activity at Sussex Past Annie Wills said: “We’re really delighted to be hosting this festival in our historic house and gardens. Don’t miss the chance to travel back through time and gain a deeper insight into how different life was over Michelham Priory’s long history.”