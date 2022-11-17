Christmas at Cowdray is inviting visitors to explore the historic country estate.

The outdoor, festive light trail returns to Midhurst and this year you can add a visit to Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto at The Walled Garden.

Libby Battaglia of Light Up Trails, the company behind Christmas At Cowdray, said: "After the success of the first ever Christmas At Cowdray last year we can't wait to share this year's event - it's bigger and better with more to see, more to do and more to eat and drink.

"And we know Santa is excited to meet and greet our youngest visitors with a special present for every child - but you'd better be quick, it's his busiest time of the year and appointments are filling up fast!"

Christmas At Cowdray starts in the Cowdray woods, before the mile-long light art trail towards the castle ruins.. Along the way visitors can enjoy a series of bespoke art installations in light created by some of Europe's most skilled and revered light artists and designers.

Lucinda Croft, co-director of Light Up Trails, said: "We have some amazing treats in store this year for our visitors. Not only have our artists surpassed themselves, but we'll have a tempting menu of German sausages and Cowdray's very own burgers, as well as pizza, crepes and churros, a range of warming drinks, and with a festive funfair and evocative musical soundtracks - it's a marvellously memorable treat for all the senses."

This year's attractions include the multi-sensory Enchanted Black Pond, an area not usually open to the public, designer James Smith has illuminated the trees to reflect on the surface of the infamous pond, before guiding visitors on their way with the de-light-ful Flutter, a kaleidoscope of multi-coloured LED butterflies dancing in the pitch dark.

In the Joy Village visitors can enjoy the Light Up Bar, food chalets, or take a picture in Winter Wonderland with illuminated reindeer, snowdrops and icicles.

Timed tickets for Santa's Grotto must be booked separately. It is also possible to book Santa before going on the light trail.

Advance bookings can be made now at www.lightuptrails.com