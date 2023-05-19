Things to do this May half term: East Sussex zoo organises events for youngsters

A zoo in East Sussex is hosting a Paddington Bear event and will be welcoming two new animals for the May half term.

Paddington Bear will be visiting Drusillas Park in Alfriston on Wednesday, May 31.

A spokesperson from the zoo said: “Pop your marmalade sandwiches in your hats and join as Paddington makes appearances at intervals throughout each day in the events arena. Visitors are eagerly waiting to meet and greet Paddington and make some special memories, with opportunities to take photos too.”

Visitors are reminded that the Paddington Bear event must be booked online in advance.

The two new Lynx at Drusillas Park

Drusillas will also be welcoming two Eurasian lynx.

The spokesperson added: “Drusillas’ family-friendly zoo offers little (and big) ones a wonderfully engaging animal experience, where the focus is always on 'fun finding out'. Take part in free animal spotting activities or test your strength against animal friends in the zoolympics. And, for a magical close-up experience, take a wander among inquisitive lemurs or hang out with the sloths and bats.”

A new retro-style arcade will also be open in the zoo.

The spokesperson said: “Located in the newly renovated ‘House of Fun’, gamer fans are invited to enjoy free unlimited turns on six new awesome arcade machines including popular games such as Doodle Jump and Angry Birds.”

The Paddington Bear event at Drusillas Park

The park’s popular family rides will also be open, with visitors offered unlimited rides on the safari express train, rainforest carousel, flying cheetahs, amazon skyrise, jungle jeeps, toucan twister, and hippopotobus.

Drusillas has also made all of their coin-operated kids rides free of charge for all, including the wild west shooting gallery.

The zoo’s amazon adventure soft play will also be open along with SPARK - Drusillas’ digital interactive jungle.

The spokesperson from the zoo said: “See little eyes marvel in wonder as they explore this highly unique, interactive, sensory space. Dive into coral reef, leap across lily pads and splash among crocodiles, watch the walls animate with your touch, release animals into the digital wild, and star in an awesome augmented reality video atop a rhino, ostrich or zebra.”

Drusillas is open from 10am–6pm every day.