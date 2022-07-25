But many of us look to outside our home county for a day out with the kids.

There are 26 number of National Trust owned places including iconic coastlines, the home of a famous author, fairytale castles and the rolling South Downs.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the summer holidays the National Trust has compiled a list of things to do.

Children playing on the beach at Birling Gap, East Sussex.

Lauren Milsom, National Trust experiences manager at Nymans, said: “Nature makes us happy. And it’s not just for adults; children benefit from exploring nature too. The feeling of a snail’s smooth shell, the smell of damp seaweed and the sound of sticks splashing in a river – it’s moments like this that help children grow and connect with their natural world. That’s why we’ve created our '50 things to do before you’re 11¾'.

“But it’s not just children and adults that benefit from nature. When we build a connection with nature, we’re more likely to care for it in return. This means children who explore and enjoy nature are more likely to look after it, stand up for it and take action to protect it as they grow older.”

There’s plenty of outdoor activities to do, from watching the sunset to creating some wild art. Many can be done at National Trust places in Sussex this summer.

Build at den at Sheffield Park and Garden, Haywards Heath

Visitors on the Approach to Bodiam Castle, East Sussex.

Head to Ringwood Toll play area in the parkland at Sheffield Park and find everything you need to build a den. You’ll need some strong fallen branches that will make a good framework for your den to start. Make sure they’re wedged into your tree, so they won’t move easily. Then you can start filling in your walls by placing more sticks close together against your tree and main branches. As you collect your branches, what can you see? Are there any patterns on the wood, or creepy crawlies hiding underneath?At Sheffield Park you can also fly a kite, have fun with sticks, create some wild art, get to know a tree, make friends with a bug, discover what’s in a pond and watch a bird.

Create some wild art at Nymans, Handcross

The colourful fallen leaves, petals and twigs found throughout the garden at Nymans are perfect for making your own art. There are so many different shapes and colours that, with a little imagination, you could create almost any picture or sculpture.

The garden and woods at Nymans are a great place to start your adventure. Visit the welcome hub when you arrive to check out what you could try that day.

Climbing trees on Brownsea Island, Poole Harbour, Dorset

At Nymans you can also: have fun with sticks, get to know a tree, build a den, make friends with a bug and watch a bird.Spot a fish at Bodiam Castle, RobertsbridgeBodiam is a picture perfect ruined castle with a watery moat. See if you can spot any fish swimming around the moat. It's tricky, with the fish darting around and trying to avoid you. Choose your spot and be patient. It’s fun to watch how a fish moves, as it swims and plays with its friends. Some are speedy, while others prefer a slow and steady glide. Watch the water for little bubbles and ripples as the fish come to the surface.

At Bodiam Castle you can also: eat a picnic in the wild, build a den, go welly wandering and watch a bird.

Explore the wonders of a rock pool at Birling Gap, Seven Sisters

As the tide goes out, the secrets of the sea are revealed in the glittering rock pools at Birling Gap. Clamber, crouch, peer and scoop on a rock-strewn beach, to discover wonders in your private pocket of ocean life. Be sure to check the tide times and stay safe on the coastline.

Den building at Sheffield Park

At Birling Gap you can also: skim a stone, hunt for fossils, spot a fish, go paddling and catch a crab.Roll down a hill at Standen, East Grinstead

The restored garden at Standen is in inspiration for arts and crafts lovers. There’s also a soft, verdant lawn at the back of the house, perfect for rolling down a hill. See how far you can roll and challenge a grown up to have a go too.

At Standen you can also: made mud creations, watch birds, have fun with sticks, eat a picnic in the wild, wear a wild crown and go barefoot.

Get to know a tree at Petworth Park

In the parkland at Petworth there are incredible gnarly trees that are perfect for climbing or exploring inside the hollows and they are great for a game of hide and seek. If trees could talk, can you imagine the tales they might tell? Search for clues in its roots, bark and branches to uncover its story.

At Petworth Park and the pleasure garden you can also: build a den, fly a kite, have fun with sticks, make some wild art, make friends with a bug and watch a bird.

Children enjoying the gardens at Nymans, West Sussex

Play Pooh sticks at Bateman’s, BurwashThe River Dudwell flows through the wild garden at Bateman’s. There are a number of wooden bridges, which make the perfect spot to challenge your family and friends to play pooh sticks.

At Bateman’s you can also: spot a fish, eat a picnic, build a den, go welly wandering and spot wild animal clues.

Now the question is where to start.

For the full list of 50 things to do, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/50-things-to-do