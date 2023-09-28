This Hallowe'en join the Academy of Witches and Wizards at Borde Hill, West Sussex.

This Hallowe’en half term children can join the Borde Hill Academy of Witches and Wizards to help Sapphire the Witch’s Cat regain her magical powers on a bewitching story trail full of spells, potions and mystery.

From 14th to 31st October, all budding witches and wizards, aged 3 to 8 years old, are invited to explore the historic Garden and take on the fun challenges in their very own Spell Book to restore Sapphire’s magical powers, just in time for the Borde Hill Crystal Ball extravaganza!

As they follow the trail, children will find interactive games and family-friendly activities that will keep them entertained every step of the way, before meeting Head Witch, Magica de Spell, to receive a spellbinding prize.

To join the adventure, it’s free for Members, or just £4.00 per child plus Garden admission. Adults: £11.50, Children (3-16 years): £8.00, Family 2+3: £35.00, Family 1+3: £26.00. Tickets booked a day in advance receive a £1 discount.

Halloween Trail and Activities at Borde Hill, West Sussex

DAILY HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES, from 11am (booking required)

Throughout half term, there’s also a bewitching concoction of activities at Borde Hill to help keep youngsters entertained. On Monday 23rd and Wednesday 25th October, children can get up close and personal with RepTyler’s snakes and spine-tingling creepy crawlies. Dive into the explosive world of Fizz Pop Science for Reaction and Dry Ice Shows or make some slime to take home on the Tuesday 24th October.

On Thursday 26th October, apprentice witches and wizards will be mesmerised by Professor Hiccup's magical powers during his 30 minute shows, or can craft their very own wand on Friday 27th October. On Saturday 28th October make some Halloween Crafts to take home, or carve a pumpkin masterpiece on Sunday 29th October.

Booking is required and additional charges apply for the daily activities. Find out more at: https://bordehill.co.uk/events/halloween-trail-2023/

After all the excitement, children can visit the Adventure Playground or revive their weary souls at the Gardeners’ Retreat Café serving spooktastic snacks and warming drinks.

The Garden Shop will be selling organic pumpkins grown on Borde Hill Estate, so why not purchase your perfect pumpkin, from small to large, to take home and carve ready for Halloween. Prices range from just £2.00 to £5.00.

Families can also wander and experience the changing colours of the season, immersing themselves in the Garden’s rich reds and glorious golds of the cornus, acers and liquidambar trees and deciduous azaleas. Bring your wellies and explore further afield, taking in the panoramic views across the lakes and Parkland where native and exotic trees glow in seasonal splendour.