This is when dogs will be banned from beaches in West Wittering, Selsey, East Wittering, Bracklesham Bay, Felpham, Bognor

East Wittering

Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but they are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes A49 & S1) between May 1 and September 30

Seasonal restrictions will come into force for dog walkers soon, including at Bognor beach. Picture: Steve Robards

Selsey

Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but they are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes E26 & E33) between May 1 and September 30. Must be kept on lead on the sea wall.

Bracklesham Bay

Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but they are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes A22 & A29) between May 1 and September 30.

West Wittering

Restrictions are in place between May 1 and September 30.

According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of up to £1,000.

Bognor Regis beach

Arun District Council has adopted byelaws which ban dogs on the beach from Park Road to Gloucester Road during May 1 to September 30.

Felpham beach

Dogs are not allowed on the the Beach from Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club from May 1 until September 30.

At Bognor Regis and Felpham beach contravention of the Byelaw is an offence and you could be liable to a fine of £500.

Do not allow your dog to foul a beach or any adjacent area. If your dog does go ALWAYS remove the faeces otherwise you could face a £1000 fine.

And where you can take them year round...

East Head

The National Trust protected sand-dune habitat welcomes dogs year-round, although dogs must be kept on a lead to protect the wildlife.

Pagham