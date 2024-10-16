Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel Cathedral is to welcome Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, the Apostolic Eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Great Britain, for an afternoon exploring the culture of Ukraine.

The Friends of Arundel Cathedral have organised the talk on Saturday, November 16, with an introduction by Georgina, Duchess of Norfolk.

The Right Reverend Kenneth Nowakowski is the Apostolic Eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London.

His diocese is England, Wales and Scotland, and Bishop Nowakowski says his parishes have become like mini embassies, advocating for Ukrainian, as well as being a place where British people are welcome to learn about them.

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, the Apostolic Eparch of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Great Britain

He has also been appointed by the Pope as the Apostolic Visitator for Ukrainian in Ireland, where more than 100,000 temporarily displaced people have been welcomed.

Bishop Nowakowski attended the 150th anniversary celebrations at Arundel Cathedral in July and said it was 'spectacular'.

He said: "I suggested that rather than just a small talk, I would bring along our cathedral choir and that they would sing a few religious songs prior to my talk, then a few Ukrainian folk songs afterwards.

"The topic will be Ukrainian customs and traditions, past and present. It is a good topic because Ukrainian customs and traditions are unique and because 220,000 Ukrainian have arrived in the United Kingdom in the past two-and-a-half years, I think it will help British people understand a little bit more about Ukraine and who we are."

There will be music from the Vivo Quartet at 2pm, the talk and questions will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, then Vivo Quartet will return with music until refreshments at 4pm. Admission free, donations welcome. Enquiries to [email protected] or telephone 01903 884567.

Maggie Burgess, who has organised the talk, said: "We are reaching out to everyone to come, especially Ukrainian who have settled in East and West Sussex."

Bishop Nowakowski is fourth generation Ukrainian Canadian. His family emigrated around 1896 in one of the first major waves.

He was appointed Bishop for Ukrainian Catholics in Vancouver in British Columbia and served there for 13½ years before Pope Francis transferred him to London. His Enthronement was on March 21, 2020, two days before the Covid lockdown.

Bishop Nowakowski said: "It was a very interesting experience because I really didn't know anybody in the UK and found myself being locked down. I found myself isolating in my residence beside my cathedral and that was my first experience as Bishop."

At the onslaught of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he opened the Ukrainian Welcome Centre at the Cathedral of Holy Family in London to assist those arriving with registering for thing like the NHS and education. Bishop Nowakowski said: "On February 24, 2022, many people woke up and heard that Russia had invaded Ukraine and many people probably rushed for their Google Maps to find Ukraine and found that it was the largest country in continental Europe, yet where has it been all this time?

"Unfortunately, today, we know the names of cities and towns that we had never heard of before here in the United Kingdom. Places like Bucha and Irpin, where the horrible war crimes took place, not to mention the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, but also Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, all of those names now have unfortunately become so familiar to all of us but really who are these Ukrainian people?

"We know that the large majority of sunflower oil for our beloved fish and chips came from Ukraine, flour from Ukraine, but what about the people, their heritage? Who are they?

"When I am talking in a public forum, it helps our brothers and sisters here in the United Kingdom know who we are."

He explained that the community here in the UK had its roots in the 1940s, when Ukrainian arrived en masse shortly after the Second World War as displaced people.

The first Ukrainian Chapel was established in Lockerbie in Scotland, where many had arrived in a camps to be processed. The majority of the 25,000 to 30,000 people who came were men, with very few women.

Bishop Nowakowski said: "The next wave of arrivals came after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Many came to assist in the building of the infrastructure for the Olympics.

"We can probably say at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, there was somewhere around 60,000 people of Ukrainian ancestry living here in the United Kingdom.

"Over the past almost three years, we have received about 220,000 Ukrainian fleeing harms way. Through the kindness of so many British citizens, they have been welcomed into people's homes for many months.

"We have tried to meet the new pastoral demands that we are finding for the arrival of the recently displaced Ukrainian people, and not just in a pastoral way but in very practical ways. We have developed English language programmes and we have other programmes to make them feel welcome.

"The vast majority of the people who have arrived are young women with dependent children whose husbands have remained in Ukraine, many of them fighting in the armed forces. We also have a large number of senior citizens and it's important for them to be able to gather in a safe place, just to talk.

"When people started arriving, I don't think people believed it would be more than few months and here we are coming up to three years with, sadly, no real end in sight. We have these 220,000 people needing to get on with life.

"These are ordinary, middle class European citizens with good education and good jobs, who found themselves having to leave their country because of foreign invasion, and an invader whose, it seems, only reason is to destroy and kill Ukrainian, the heritage, the history, and to wipe them off the face of the world.

"The support here has been overwhelming. When the full-scale invasion happened, the Ukrainian flags where flying high everywhere, on high streets throughout the country. Although some would say that Ukraine has fallen off the news cycle, I don't really think that's the case. I don't think that we have fallen away from the minds and hearts of the British people.

"We are grateful to the United Kingdom for welcoming these temporarily displaced people. Now, after nearly three years, the majority are gainfully employed, paying taxes, and children are in school doing very well. The government has announced that anyone whose temporary visa is expiring in 2025 can apply for an 18-month extension, which is a very good thing for Ukrainian."

As a child, his parents felt it would be important for him and his brothers to attend Ukrainian Saturday School, and he has introduced something similar in London, which now supports more than 3,000 children.

He explained: "That is a very important element to ensure our children are still able to maintain ties with Ukraine. If it becomes possible for them and their parents to go back to Ukraine, they won't be strangers. At the same, our school also tries to ensure that these young children know that they are in the United Kingdom, so they are not living in isolation."

The visa scheme allows the families to return to Ukraine to visit, if it is safe, and that has been important, giving them time to meet with their relatives. The school is also helping them make friends here, for example forming a choir, which has sung for Princess Anne and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Although there are not many new arrivals at the moment, the winter may affect the numbers. Bishop Nowakowski explained the bombing had meant there was no infrastructure in Ukraine and planned outages are taking place due to the pressure on the power grid.

He will be going back to visit in two weeks, so he will be freshly back from Ukraine when the talk in Arundel takes place.

Bishop Nowakowski said his efforts are to try to keep people connected, which is exactly what he is hoping to do in Arundel – 'to be able to help the local people understand who we are'.