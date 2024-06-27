Those legendary fingers return to Worthing as maestro John is back!

John Mann (contributed pic)

The star of 35 years of shows – summer, spring and Christmas – at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing is back as a legend returns to the town.

Five years after retiring and five years after his last Worthing appearance, organist John Mann is back for a Sussex Theatre Organ Trust Wurlitzer organ concert with Michael Wooldridge. It will be at 2.30pm in the Assembly Hall on Sunday, June 30, with tickets £10 from Worthing Theatres.

The fact is that John has found it impossible to stay retired.

“A couple of years ago Michael asked me to do a concert with him in Uckfield and it was so successful and I enjoyed it so much that other people started ringing me and it's gone from there really. I'm not doing a lot. I'm doing maybe one a month but I'm enjoying it.”

John, who is 85 years old, admits the return hasn't been easy: “I did play at home a bit but during the pandemic nobody was doing anything and I started to be a bit naughty. I allowed myself to get a bit rusty but when Michael suggested I did that first concert I had to pull my socks up and start practising like mad. It was really quite hard work but I did all that I could. I got back to playing lots of scales and arpeggios and I just had to get my fingers going again.”

John retired just before the pandemic which he describes as excellent timing: “But as soon as I had announced that I was retiring, friends started to say ‘Why don’t you come down to Weston-super-Mare?’ and so on and someone else asked me to come up to Barnsley and actually I had four concerts booked for that year 2020 which obviously the pandemic shut down and nothing happened but now things have opened up and I've started playing again. I missed it quite a lot, the performing. I missed it more than I thought I would because really there's nothing like playing to keep your mind occupied. But I couldn't now keep the pace that I was doing at the time and really it was the travelling that was getting me down.

“On Sunday in Worthing we are taking our own video stuff over because I've got really quite technical, you know… just so that the audience can see your fingers on the keys. In the programme I'm doing a D-Day selection to finish with, a sing-along that will all be on the screen. I'm playing some ballet music from Coppelia and a little ragtime medley. It is all going to have to be in my head because I'm having trouble with my eyes at the moment. I'm waiting for a cataract operation so the music has to be in my head!”

John thinks it must be five years since he last played Worthing and he is expecting that his return will be emotional: “I'm not playing at the theatre. I'm playing at the Assembly Hall so it won't be quite like going home but I am expecting to feel overwhelmed but I hope that doesn't happen because if you get overwhelmed then the nerves kick in and I am getting a bit doddery, you know!”