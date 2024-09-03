Thousands of visitors have enjoyed Cowdray’s Maize Maze this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowdray’s Maize Maze has been open through-out August with more than 10,000 visitors enjoying everything the maze has to offer including stamp trails, a giant sunflower and wildflower picking patch as well as plenty of other entertainment for children.

After hosting a variety of events including Run the Maze, Sunset Sunflower Yoga and cinema nights alongside being open seven days a week for visits, the Maize Maze closed on Sunday, September 1 following an extended five-day opening.

Located on the Cowdray Estate, overlooking Lawns polo fields and Cowdray Ruins, the maze was planted over two hectares, and had a horse, plough and tractor design. In addition to exploring the maze, visitors enjoyed refreshments at the Cowdray Farm Shop Café and could browse in a pop-up Cowdray Lifestyle outlet​.

The project was overseen by Nick McDonald, the Estate’s Land and Environment Manager, who worked with a Cowdray team including Head of Farming Barney Tremaine, whose team have been instrumental in the project.

Runners get underway in the Run the Maze event August 2024.

“This year’s Maize Maze has been a resounding success,” said Nick. “We were delighted to welcome people from far and wide who not only explored the maize but also enjoyed everything that Cowdray and Midhurst has to offer. We were very pleased that over 10,000 visitors made their way through this year’s maze.”

“It was also great to host a variety of events there including Summertime Serenade with songs from the Forties, a Sunset Sunflower Yoga and a steam engine harvesting a small patch of wheat. The Bank Holiday was particularly busy with outdoor cinema nights, followed by Big Kit Sunday and Run the Maze on Bank Holiday Monday.”

The Run the Maze course including various sections of the maze which were signed so that runners could get the full experience without getting lost.

The second series of Run the Seasons races take place this year and next across the Cowdray Estate giving runners the opportunity explore the changing landscape in Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer.

Cowdray's Maize Maze.

There will be a new coveted interlocking medal design for runners to collect, with the first race taking place on Saturday October 12.

To find out more and to enter, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/category/sport/