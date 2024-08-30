Three life-affirming films at Chichester Cinema

Widow Cliquot is a portrait of the indomitable Barbe-Nicole who is widowed at just 20, having married the descendant of a winemaking family.

Determined to protect her family’s legacy and challenge the men and the State set on stripping her of her vineyards she advances her husband's theories and his revolutionary techniques in bottling to produce her own blend of sparkling wine. Challenged by the capriciousness of the seasons, the aggressive competitor Monsieur Moët and the Napoleonic Code of 1804 barring women from running businesses, the elegant and luminous widow must succeed or lose everything (subtitled). Another tale of overcoming adversity comes in the form of the documentary Wilding, the first in a series of eco-themed films in Chichester Cinema’s A Greener Screen season. Having inherited a castle in West Sussex and five square miles of unyielding farmland, Isabella and Charlie abandon farming, tear down the fences, introduce herds of Exmoor ponies, longhorn cattle and deer and some Tamworth pigs and wait for nature to restore itself.