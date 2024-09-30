Tickets available for lunch and lecture at Bentley Farm

By Helen Reeve
Published 30th Sep 2024
On Friday 11th October, guests of the Sussex Heritage Trust have been invited to Bentley Farm to hear the story of Raymond Erith, one of the leading classical architects of the 20th Century. We will hear about Raymond's life and designs from his daughter and biographer, Lucy Archer.

Among many commissions, Raymond was appointed to redesign Downing Street in the 1950s but he only undertook three commissions in Sussex, two of which were for the Askew family. The extension to Bentley Farm was undertaken for Gerald and Mary Askew in the early 1960s.

Lucy Archer read English at Oxford before working fo the Foreign Office. She has collaborated with her husband, Michaell Archer on books and articles on the decorative arts and preservation of the countryside as well as publishing the definitive record of her father’s work.

Tickets are £95 for Friends of the Sussex Heritage Trust and £115 for non-members, and include a sparkling wine reception followed by a three course lunch with wine. The event has kindly been sponsored by Cowan Architects.

To book a ticket please click on this link or visit the Sussex Heritage Trust website: https://sussexheritagetrust.org.uk/sussex-heritage-trust-events

