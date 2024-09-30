Tickets available for lunch and lecture at Bentley Farm
Among many commissions, Raymond was appointed to redesign Downing Street in the 1950s but he only undertook three commissions in Sussex, two of which were for the Askew family. The extension to Bentley Farm was undertaken for Gerald and Mary Askew in the early 1960s.
Lucy Archer read English at Oxford before working fo the Foreign Office. She has collaborated with her husband, Michaell Archer on books and articles on the decorative arts and preservation of the countryside as well as publishing the definitive record of her father’s work.
Tickets are £95 for Friends of the Sussex Heritage Trust and £115 for non-members, and include a sparkling wine reception followed by a three course lunch with wine. The event has kindly been sponsored by Cowan Architects.
To book a ticket please click on this link or visit the Sussex Heritage Trust website: https://sussexheritagetrust.org.uk/sussex-heritage-trust-events
