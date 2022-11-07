Tickets for Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival in 2023 are now on sale – here's what you need to know

Tickets for Goodwood motorsport events are now on general sale

The tickets were already available to Goodwood members, but at 9am this morning (November 7), they were released for general sale.

When do the events take place?

The Festival of Speed will take place across four days from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday July 16.

The Goodwood Revival will take place across three days from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

The 80th Members’ Meeting takes place on April 15-16 with tickets only available to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club.

All customers can take advantage of a new 10% early bird discount on FOS and Revival tickets.

What can ticket holders to expect this year?

While the finer details of the events will be announced in the lead up to the festivals, Goodwood will be celebrating a number of motorsport anniversaries next year.

These include: 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, since the Motor Circuit first opened in 1948; 30 years of The Festival of Speed; 25 years of the Goodwood Revival; and 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club. So expect lots of celebrations and reflections on these milestones.

As always, Festival of Speed gives the chance to experience racing up close, with a glimpse into the future of mobility and technology in motorsport, celebrating the latest in the sport.

And you can immerse yourself in the ‘Make Do and Mend’ approach of the Revival alongside the track, where the golden age of motorsport is celebrated.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Festival of Speed start from £54 and for the Goodwood Revival from £67 when purchased within the new early bird windows (before March 2023 for Festival of Speed and April 30 for Goodwood Revival).

Under 12s go free at all motorsport events, and half price Young Person tickets are available for those aged between 13 and 21.

You can also join the Fellowship to receive an additional 10 per cent off headline motorsport events.