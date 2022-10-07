Tickets go on sale for Goodwoof 2023

Tickets for this year’s much anticipated Goodwoof event have gone on sale. Pic by Alex Benwell

The day dog-lovers have been waiting for is upon us as eager early birds can now snap up their tickets for Goodwood’s glorious celebration of all things canine. Tickets are on sale from midday on Monday, October 10 for Goodwoof 2023, which will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 20.

This year’s event in the beautiful fields surrounding the James Wyatt designed classical dog kennels set at the heart of the Goodwood Estate, saw crowds of dogs and their human companions enjoy a superb day out where the welfare and entertainment of our four-legged visitors was at the forefront throughout the weekend.

Back, and bigger than before, the ticket entry price gives visitors the opportunity to watch world-class competitions and demonstrations, get expert advice in the Wellness Centre, presented by MARS who lead the way in animal nutrition and health protection and enjoy a wide range of free workshops, including dog yoga, sound-bathing and reiki, in The Studio, presented by Randox.

They can also teach their dog new tricks with unlimited Have-a-Go activities such as FlyBall, test their dog’s speed in the popular 50m Dash competition, browse the goods of carefully hand-picked retailers and exhibitors, chill out to the smooth sounds emanating from the bandstand, cool off with a dip in Fido’s Lido, and sit back with a glass of Taittinger champagne whilst listening to the mellifluous tones of well-known voices reading from dog themed works of fiction.

The competition is back in 2023 incorporating international architects this time who will help fill the coffers of next year’s charity, Pets As Therapy.

Adult Early Bird ticket prices have been held at £30 (£35 when the offer ends) for adults, £20 for young people aged 13-21 and all under 12s and dogs go free (but do need to be pre-booked).