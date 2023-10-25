Tickets go on sale for the Sussex Steam Rally at Parham Park
The popular steam and heritage vehicle event is returning to Parham Park in July 2024 – and early bird tickets are now on sale.
Each year, thousands of people head to Parham Park to enjoy a weekend of steam engines, funfair rides, vintage vehicles, bespoke stalls, local food and drink – and organisers expect this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July, to be their biggest yet.
The best way to buy tickets is by taking advantage of the early bird tickets, which are now on sale.
One of Sussex's most loved events, the Rally raises money for local charities and there's plenty of fun and entertainment on offer for all ages throughout the weekend.
Early bird tickets are now on sale priced at family (2 Adults & 2 Children) £25, £10 for adults, and £5 for children aged 5 - 15. Under 5s go free.