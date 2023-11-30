Tickets go on sale for two Eastbourne Beer Festivals in 2024
The popular events are taking place on the Western Lawns from 24 – 26 May and at the Winter Garden from 3 – 5 October next year.
Tickets are available from Eastbourne’s Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre and at VisitEastbourneTickets.co.uk from Friday December 1, just in time for Christmas.
In 2023 beer drinkers danced the night away on Friday and Saturday to a variety of different music from local bands and musicians, starting on the Friday night with Brotherhood, who performed on the Winter Garden stage.
With fine ales, craft beers and cask ciders to enjoy, all kept in the best cellar conditions, plus bottled beers, wines and gins, the mouthwatering spring and autumn extravaganzas both promise to be bigger and better than ever and all washed down with a superb line-up of entertainment.
CAMRA volunteers will be on hand at each session to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage, and there’s plenty of seating and a warm welcome guaranteed.
Beer & Cider by the Sea offers a tasty selection of more than 100 drinks to choose from with food stalls and a packed schedule of live music in the Western Lawns marquee on all three days of the festival. Sessions will run on Friday and Saturday evenings and family friendly sessions on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
At Eastbourne Beer Festival, revellers can choose from more than 160 drinks with a lively music programme on the Winter Garden stage and sessions on Friday and Saturday evenings, a quiet session on Thursday evening and a family friendly session on Saturday afternoon.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “It’s never too early to buy tickets for these two fantastic events, popular not only for beer and cider lovers and music fans, but for residents, visitors and their families too.
“Both festivals are hugely popular so I would urge people to get in early and book their tickets to avoid disappointment. Or why not give the gift of experience and treat the special person in your life with tickets as a Christmas present?”