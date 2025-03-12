Tickets now available to purchase for Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Ball

The Mayor of Eastbourne is inviting people to join her for a night of ‘elegance and splendour’ for her Charity Ball at The Grand Hotel.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular black tie and tiara event on Friday, May 16, features top entertainment throughout the evening including a drinks reception with harpist Margaret Wilson followed by a three course meal, a raffle, auction and dancing to live music from The Chandeliers.

All funds raised will be split between the Mayor's two chosen charities of the year - The Chaseley Trust, which supports people with neurodisabilities, and Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund which aims to provide full disabled access to all parts of its centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are encouraged to show their support for these charities by getting their friends together for a great night out.

The Mayor of Eastbourne is inviting people to join her for a night of elegance and splendour for her Charity Ball at The Grand Hotel. Photo by Andy Butler

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: "Join me for a truly special evening at The Grand Hotel. It’s going to be a fantastic night out, filled with wonderful entertainment, delicious food and the chance to win some incredible prizes in our raffle and auction.

“More importantly, it’s a wonderful opportunity to support two super local charities. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Sponsorship and advertising packages are available to businesses wishing to support this event and help raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All sponsors will feature in the Ball Brochure, promotional material and advertising at the venue. Donations are also being sought for the raffle and auction.

Tickets cost £75 per person. Individuals, couples and groups are being welcomed to book, with tables seating a total of ten