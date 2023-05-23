Eastbourne Beer Festival tickets are now on sale for the October real ale and live music event at the iconic Winter Garden.

Returning from Thursday, 5 to Saturday, October 7 at the Grade II listed venue, the three-day festival will offer a vast array of more than 120 award-winning real ales, ciders and perries – this time showcasing a new selection of craft beers too.

First launching in 2003, the annual real ale showcase includes an extensive and varied real ale, craft beer, cider and perry list hand-picked by the expert team at CAMRA.

Alongside bottled beers from around the world, wines, gins, soft drinks and food, the sessions will include a lively line-up of live music too, with acts to be announced over the coming months.

After regularly selling out many of sessions over the years well in advance, real ale and live music fans are encouraged to book ahead now for the best chance of grabbing tickets.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “The Beer Festival is always a major highlight in the autumn events calendar and the Winter Garden is the perfect venue with its spacious surroundings and stunning architecture, alongside its first class live performance facilities.

“We can promise you a sensational line up of beer and cider, alongside a crowd-pleasing live music line-up too.”

Sessions will return from 5.30pm to 10pm on Thursday, 6pm to 11pm on Friday, 11.30am to 4.30pm and then 6pm to 11pm on Saturday.

Thursday will take on a new quieter session format showcasing the biggest selection of beers with background music in place of live bands – perfect for the real ale afficionados looking to sample the widest selection, while they chat with fellow beer fans.

Tickets include a free festival glass and set of Tasting Notes. The festival operates a cashless bar with drinks tokens available to purchase on entry.

For more information or to book online visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk.

Tickets will also available from Eastbourne Visitor Centre and Eastbourne Theatres Box Office which you can book over the phone on 01323 412000.