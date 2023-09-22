BREAKING
Tillington pre-loved clothes sale in aid of church funds

There will be a pre-loved clothes sale in Tillington at the end of this month (September).
By Gerald Gresham-CookeContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
This takes place on Saturday September 30 at 1pam in Tillington Village Hall - one mile from Petworth - women’s; men’s and children’s.

items on sale from £5.

Free entry. All welcome. In aid of our lovely Grade 2* Listed Church building. Details from 01798 342151.

Related topics:Petworth