Tillington pre-loved clothes sale in aid of church funds
There will be a pre-loved clothes sale in Tillington at the end of this month (September).
This takes place on Saturday September 30 at 1pam in Tillington Village Hall - one mile from Petworth - women’s; men’s and children’s.
items on sale from £5.
Free entry. All welcome. In aid of our lovely Grade 2* Listed Church building. Details from 01798 342151.