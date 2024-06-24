Top line-up for The Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Sananda Maitreya (contributed pic)

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival – Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival – returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5-7 featuring more than 100 acts including Chaka Khan, Olivia Dean, Dionne Warwick, Joss Stone, Kool & The Gang, Sananda Maitreya (FKA Terence Trent D’Arby), Jordan Rakei, Mahalia, Black Pumas, Noname and Trombone Shorty.

Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping, Supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Spokesman Joe Baxter: “2024 breakout star Olivia Dean, one of the UK music scene’s hottest prospects who, following a whirlwind 12 months in which she was nominated for three Brit Awards including Artist Of The Year, was named as a BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Year and released a Mercury-nominated debut album, takes top billing on the Saturday night and will perform her first festival headline show. Dean lines up alongside ten-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is touring in celebration of a milestone 50 years in music and headlines the Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sananda Maitreya, the multi-million-selling 80s star formerly known as Terence Trent D’Arby, has announced that his first UK concert in over 20 years will be at Love Supreme. Maitreya is one of his generation’s most popular performers and his debut album Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby – which featured the smash hit singles Sign Your Name, Wishing Well and If You Let Me Stay – spent nine weeks at No 1 and 45 weeks in the Top 40. Maitreya will appear at Love Supreme on Saturday, July 6 for what will be his only UK show of 2024.

“Love Supreme will also present the legendary Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dionne Warwick, 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, who this year celebrate 60 years since they formed, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty, British R&B star Mahalia, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, US rapper and producer Noname and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei.

“A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who recently received a Grammy for her Blue Note Records debut The Omnichord Real Book, Mercury-nominated Scottish pianist and Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year Fergus McCreadie, Japanese pianist Hiromi with her Sonicwonder project, Blue Note drummer Johnathan Blake, the eight-time Grammy-winning US bassist Christian McBride, ‘fusion’s greatest drummer’ Billy Cobham, who will be performing his Time Machine project shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday, boundary-pushing young drummer Roni Kaspi, vocalist Alicia Olatuja and bassist Michael Olatuja’s afrobeat-inflected duo Olatuja, Tunisian singer and oud master Dhafer Youssef, UK pianist Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood, fiery US saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, and one of the UK’s most esteemed jazz singers Jacqui Dankworth.