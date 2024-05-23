The National Trust said the May half term is ‘packed with fun events and activities’ for families ‘at our places in Sussex’.
This includes: colour bingo trails; the chance to explore medieval ruins; honey bee-themed family trail; hidden puzzles and games; the chance to become a nature explorer and picnics.
Here are the National Trust sites that are a must, if you have children in need of entertaining:
1. Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield
Play a fun colour bingo trail at Sheffield Park and Garden inspired by the bold, bright colours of the rhododendron flowers. Enjoy nature's colour palette during Sheffield Park's spectacular rhododendron season. Photo: SR staff / National World
2. Nyman's Gardens, Handcross (near Haywards Heath)
At Nymans, explore a very special teatime through extracts and illustrations from Judith Kerr’s classic story, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, on a family trail around the garden, produced in partnership with HarperCollins Publishers. Photo: S Robards SR2305253
3. Petworth House and Park
The National Trust is creating a buzz this May half term at Petworth with a free honey bee-themed family trail. Take part in this crafting activity to create your own bee, and learn more about this incredible insect on our garden trail, with games and activities. Photo: SR staff / National World
4. Standen House, East Grinstead
Become a nature explorer at Standen where you'll create a nature journal as you explore the garden. Photo: S Robards SR2104291
