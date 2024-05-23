Top National Trust places in Sussex to visit this May half term - 'Packed with fun events'

The May half term is approaching (Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31), so here is a list of the top National Trust places in Sussex to visit.

The National Trust said the May half term is ‘packed with fun events and activities’ for families ‘at our places in Sussex’.

This includes: colour bingo trails; the chance to explore medieval ruins; honey bee-themed family trail; hidden puzzles and games; the chance to become a nature explorer and picnics.

Here are the National Trust sites that are a must, if you have children in need of entertaining:

Play a fun colour bingo trail at Sheffield Park and Garden inspired by the bold, bright colours of the rhododendron flowers. Enjoy nature's colour palette during Sheffield Park's spectacular rhododendron season.

1. Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield

At Nymans, explore a very special teatime through extracts and illustrations from Judith Kerr’s classic story, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, on a family trail around the garden, produced in partnership with HarperCollins Publishers.

2. Nyman's Gardens, Handcross (near Haywards Heath)

The National Trust is creating a buzz this May half term at Petworth with a free honey bee-themed family trail. Take part in this crafting activity to create your own bee, and learn more about this incredible insect on our garden trail, with games and activities.

3. Petworth House and Park

Become a nature explorer at Standen where you'll create a nature journal as you explore the garden.

4. Standen House, East Grinstead

