Travel back 100 years to explore the history of north Worthing
Ian Richardson will chart the extraordinary changes in this area of north Worthing, as well as highlighting the buildings that remain the same, in a talk at Indigo Restaurant and Bar, at The Ardington Hotel near Worthing seafront.
Simon Margaroli, joint managing director at The Ardington Hotel, said: "Ian is a very well respected local historian and most probably has the largest collection in the world of photographs of Worthing and surrounding areas.
"Over the years, we have hosted talks on the many different areas within Ian’s collection and seen photographs showing the significant and unbelievable changes that have occurred over the last century."
A Pictorial Tour of Durrington & High Salvington takes place on Thursday, July 31, at 11.15am. A two-course lunch will follow, priced at £24.50 per person, to include a free glass of Pimm's.
Contact The Ardington Hotel in Worthing on 01903 230451 to book or visit www.indigorestaurant.info/events for more information and the full menu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.