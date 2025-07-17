Travel back 100 years to explore the history of north Worthing

A history enthusiast with one of the largest collections of photographs of Worthing is taking people back 100 years to explore the history of Durrington and High Salvington.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Richardson will chart the extraordinary changes in this area of north Worthing, as well as highlighting the buildings that remain the same, in a talk at Indigo Restaurant and Bar, at The Ardington Hotel near Worthing seafront.

Simon Margaroli, joint managing director at The Ardington Hotel, said: "Ian is a very well respected local historian and most probably has the largest collection in the world of photographs of Worthing and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years, we have hosted talks on the many different areas within Ian’s collection and seen photographs showing the significant and unbelievable changes that have occurred over the last century."

How Durrington used to be

A Pictorial Tour of Durrington & High Salvington takes place on Thursday, July 31, at 11.15am. A two-course lunch will follow, priced at £24.50 per person, to include a free glass of Pimm's.

Contact The Ardington Hotel in Worthing on 01903 230451 to book or visit www.indigorestaurant.info/events for more information and the full menu.