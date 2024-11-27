A Christmas tree has arrived in Worthing town centre as the clock ticks down on the start of the festive celebrations.

The Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) team has invited residents to join-in ‘as we kick off the celebrations’ on Friday, November 29, with a festive Christmas market.

This will start at 12pm, followed by an evening filled with family-friendly entertainment from 4pm to 8pm – including live music and a comedy street show.

A BID spokesperson said: “Worthing is set to sparkle this holiday season with the Worthing Winter Fest, an exciting line-up of Christmas events that promises to bring joy and festive cheer to the heart of the town."

Monday (November 25) saw the arrival of a 30-foot Christmas tree, which is standing in Montague Street. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Borough Council said it is ‘beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ in the town.

The council said: “It will be enjoyed by shoppers visiting our town centre over the winter holidays.

“We’ve funded the tree from the Balcombe Estate with the support of Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network, which has sponsored the tree as a thank you to residents and businesses for their understanding during its ongoing construction work.

“Our events team have been working with contractors Balfour Beatty to decorate the tree with lights, which will join the Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District’s festive display in bringing some added cheer to our town centre over the holidays.

“Christmas celebrations will kick off in the town centre this Friday, as the Worthing Business Improvement District team host a festive market starting at midday, followed by an evening filled with late night shopping and family-friendly entertainment, including stilt walkers, live music, aerial performers and a comedy street show between 4pm and 8pm.”

Worthing residents can enjoy days of free parking and bus travel in the run-up to Christmas. Shoppers have been given this ‘special offer’ from Hemiko – which was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network.

The free parking dates at Buckingham multi-storey car park are Friday, November 29, Sunday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 18.

People can park for free at the High Street multi-storey car park on Saturday, December 21.

Hemiko said: “Parking will be available all day on a first-come, first served basis. Happy holidays from all of us at Hemiko.”

Compass buses 8/8A and 16 will offer free travel all day on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 – ‘just speak to the driver’.

For more information on the Worthing Winter Fest opening night and events, follow the BID’s Facebook page or visit its website.