Trip To South Brockwells Farm
The first stop was to the sunflower field where they picked some amazing flowers to take back to the home. It was back onto the mini bus to head to the farm with an additional fury friend; one of the goats who wanted to say hello.
Once at the farm they were able to stroke the horses and learn more about them, feed the pigs and meet that the staff and volunteers that work incredibly hard.
It was then time for a lovely treat with a special tasting menu consisting of delicious cheeses, the farms sausages and Pidgeon kofta.
Everyone also enjoyed homemade cakes and tea, with some special horsey guests to keep them company. There was then enough time to visit the shop to purchase some of their own and local produce.
Sam, Home Services Advisor for Lydfords has been working closely with Helen from the 3VA and Sarah from South Brockwells to create the first Twinning project between farms and care homes. The project is create closer links where residents get to experience a taste of the farm, learn more about life on the farm and create some wonderful experiences for them.
Rikki General Manager of Lydfords said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the farm. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to spend time with the animals and enjoy a lovely treat afterwards. They all found it really interesting, quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”