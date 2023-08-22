Trip To South Brockwells Farm

Residents from Lydfords care home in East Hoathly were filled with joy during their visit to South Brockwells Farm. Residents were able to see animals on the farm up close in person, and had a chance to enjoy a special tasting session prepared by the farm.

The first stop was to the sunflower field where they picked some amazing flowers to take back to the home. It was back onto the mini bus to head to the farm with an additional fury friend; one of the goats who wanted to say hello.

Once at the farm they were able to stroke the horses and learn more about them, feed the pigs and meet that the staff and volunteers that work incredibly hard.

It was then time for a lovely treat with a special tasting menu consisting of delicious cheeses, the farms sausages and Pidgeon kofta.

Afternoon At The Farm

Everyone also enjoyed homemade cakes and tea, with some special horsey guests to keep them company. There was then enough time to visit the shop to purchase some of their own and local produce.

Sam, Home Services Advisor for Lydfords has been working closely with Helen from the 3VA and Sarah from South Brockwells to create the first Twinning project between farms and care homes. The project is create closer links where residents get to experience a taste of the farm, learn more about life on the farm and create some wonderful experiences for them.