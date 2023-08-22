BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Trip To South Brockwells Farm

Residents from Lydfords care home in East Hoathly were filled with joy during their visit to South Brockwells Farm. Residents were able to see animals on the farm up close in person, and had a chance to enjoy a special tasting session prepared by the farm.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

The first stop was to the sunflower field where they picked some amazing flowers to take back to the home. It was back onto the mini bus to head to the farm with an additional fury friend; one of the goats who wanted to say hello.

Once at the farm they were able to stroke the horses and learn more about them, feed the pigs and meet that the staff and volunteers that work incredibly hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was then time for a lovely treat with a special tasting menu consisting of delicious cheeses, the farms sausages and Pidgeon kofta.

Afternoon At The FarmAfternoon At The Farm
Afternoon At The Farm

Everyone also enjoyed homemade cakes and tea, with some special horsey guests to keep them company. There was then enough time to visit the shop to purchase some of their own and local produce.

Sam, Home Services Advisor for Lydfords has been working closely with Helen from the 3VA and Sarah from South Brockwells to create the first Twinning project between farms and care homes. The project is create closer links where residents get to experience a taste of the farm, learn more about life on the farm and create some wonderful experiences for them.

Rikki General Manager of Lydfords said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the farm. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to spend time with the animals and enjoy a lovely treat afterwards. They all found it really interesting, quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”

Related topics:Residents