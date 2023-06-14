Tulleys Escape Rooms review: Clever, fun and more than just a little bit magical

There are a few things in life I wish I was really capable of realistically doing.

Building something from Lego which isn’t following instructions (I am no Master Builder), being able to score 39 at a round of Popmaster and having the ability to touch my toes are just a few of the things on that list.

But this week I added a new ‘ability’ I wish I had - designing an Escape Room. I had the pleasure to visit Tulleys Escape Rooms at Tulleys Farm to try out Dodge City and Spellcraft with wife Amanda, son Noah and friends Dan and Hannah, and, well, Hannah. We shall call them Hannah F and Hannah R for ease!

I had done The Outfitters room four years ago and had been looking to go back but had not found the time. But it was great to have a go at the two rooms. We were greeted by Tyler to do Dodge City first - rated as the second most difficult at Tulleys.

Mark, Mandi, Noah, Hannah F, Dan and Hannah R after completing Spellcraft at Tulleys Escape Rooms

Tyler talked us through the rules and regs and different types of padlocks we need to open to progress through the room. The description for Dodge City says: “Dodge City in 2127 remains a stronghold of the wild west. The constant tussle between the Sheriff and local gunslingers means there’s opportunity abound for some creative bank robbery for those with wits and courage.

“As a member of the Notorious ‘Barn Door’ Gang you’ve been caught by the local sheriff breaking into the bank. Locked away with little hope, hired by an unnamed outlaw and facing the ruthless justice of the old west you’re left with only one option. As the sun sets the race is on to break out, reclaim your supplies, pull off the bank job of the century and get out of Dodge City.”

We had an hour - but the first surprise was we had to split into two teams - we went with Dan and the Hannahs (good name for a band!) and the Dunfords. We weren’t apart for long (even though it felt like an age) - starting two separate rooms we had to work together to unlock the doors which saw us reunite.

Once in, it was all about working together to solve puzzles which ranged from weighing objects, finding clues on a wall, using maths and directing a piece of gold through a maze using skills you would use in an arcade.

Dodge City at Tulleys Escape Rooms

Some of the puzzles were easy to work, but some were a real challenge and you got such a sense of accomplishment when you did conquer one which had stumped everyone for a while.

Admittedly, a couple of times we needed a little hint and, in character, the staff were always on hand. They didn’t give you the answer as such, but nudged you in the right direction.

We were convinced we had not escaped in time but as we came running out the exit after solving the final clue, Tyler greeted us with the news we had just 28 seconds to spare. Certainly no record.

We all agreed it was a really good challenge and great fun,.

Spellcraft at Tulleys Escape Rooms

After a quick drinks break we were put in the very safe hands of Lucy, who took us to Spellcraft. The description to this one reads: “The SpellCraft twins, Evilinda & Spellinda, two witches, two paths, two shops, two worlds, two journeys, their two magical worlds collide, and you find yourself in the middle of their story. SpellCraft will take you on a magical adventure, you'll need to work together, but in the end there's always a battle, will you escape and who will win?”

This one was rated slightly easier than Dodge - and our finishing time will testify to that - and this time we split into boys (evil) and girls (good).

This time we didn’t have to work together so much before we were united but because we finished our room so quickly, we went and helped (used in the loosest possible sense of the word) the girls. There was a particularly impressive puzzle in this room involving sweet jars - which we need a hint for.

Then we moved to a room that started shaking and involved lights and smoke before entering a psychedelic toom with mushrooms and a tree. Again at this stage we may have need a little nudge in the right direction but we were soon back in the room that shook. After that there was a big surprise when entertaining the next room, but do not want to spoil it.

Again, the amount of different puzzles to solve was impressive, this time we had to use magnets, rope, an egg and much more. It was a completely different experience to Dodge - and yes maybe a little easier - but it really did test you and make you work as a team.

This time as we escaped - the boys finishing the final task first to exit first - with 10 minutes and 25 seconds to spare.

Lucy told us about the weird and wonderful ways some people overthink the tasks - luckily our most embarrassing moment was continually trying to put a wand in a hole in a tree (Hannah R).

But the sheer imagination, innovation, engineering and puzzling minds that go into these rooms is seriously impressive.

But the overwhelming feeling afterwards was just what great fun the whole experience is. The rooms are perfect for friends, family and corporate outings

Hannah F said: “I was really impressed with the high quality of the design and decor of the rooms. It was all very atmospheric and beautifully done- this really added to the experience. I loved the fact that the two rooms were so different and didn't overlap puzzles at all. The level of puzzles was excellent- not too easy, but also not too hard to be frustrating! Also loved the enthusiasm of staff.”