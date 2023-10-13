BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Tulleys Farm welcomes dogs for 'Pooches, Paws, and Pumpkins' pick-your-own event

Your pooch is invited to a pick-your-own pumpkin event in West Sussex next week.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tulleys Farm, in Crawley, is hosting a dedicated ‘Pooches, Paws, and Pumpkins’ event on Wednesday, October 18.

There will be gourmet dog treats and ‘puppuccinos’ on offer to spoil your beloved pet, as well as exclusive merch giveaways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors are also invited to ‘deck out’ their dogs in their spookiest or funniest get-ups in a canine-costume contest. Winners wil be notified the same day.

Most Popular
    Your pooch is invited to a pick-your-own pumpkin event in West Sussex next week. Photo: Jim Carey PhotographyYour pooch is invited to a pick-your-own pumpkin event in West Sussex next week. Photo: Jim Carey Photography
    Your pooch is invited to a pick-your-own pumpkin event in West Sussex next week. Photo: Jim Carey Photography

    A spokesperson for Tulleys said: “Join us for a day dedicated to our furry friends at Tulleys Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins.

    "Participate in our various activities and challenges to win exclusive Tulley's Pumpkin Farm merchandise.

    "It's the perfect keepsake to remember this special day!”

    To book tickets, visit the Tulleys Farm website.

    Tickets include access to the pumpkin fields, photo opportunities and live, roaming characters.

    Tulleys Farm is located in Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PE.

    Related topics:CrawleyTickets