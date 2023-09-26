BREAKING
Tulleys PYO Pumpkins Festival 2023: it's more than just pumpkins!

The air is crisp, the leaves are turning, and the smell of Autumn is wafting through the UK. As the season ushers in, so does the most awaited event of the year - Tulleys Pick Your Own (PYO) Pumpkins Festival! Known as the UK's No.1 pumpkin festivity, Tulleys has officially opened its gates for the 2023 season, promising an unforgettable experience for everyone
By Ed HopkinsContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
More than just rows of vibrant, glowing orange pumpkins waiting to be chosen, the festival offers an enchanting journey. Perfect for a family day out, a team bonding experience, or even a whimsical date, there's a certain magic about wandering through Tulleys and selecting your own pumpkin.

While you're engrossed in pumpkin-picking, keep an eye out for the playful roaming characters that blend seamlessly with the Autumn atmosphere. Known to mingle amongst the pumpkins, these characters are said to cast spells of joy and merriment on the vast fields, enhancing the magical experience for visitors.

But Tulleys offers more than just the allure of pumpkin picking. The pumpkin village, a bustling hub within the festival, tempts visitors with mouth-watering street food options. Whether you're craving something savoury or sweet, there's something to satisfy every palate. For those seeking a bit of a tipple, the undercover pumpkin bar is serving up a delightful array of cocktails and craft beers.

    As the night draws in, selected evenings at Tulleys transform into 'Pumpkin Nights'. These events offer a unique blend of live music, moonlit pumpkin picking, and an enchanting ambiance that's perfect for making memories.

    For those keen on taking a piece of Autumn home, there's a vast array of autumn-themed merchandise. From cozy sweaters that'll keep the chill at bay to aromatic candles that encapsulate the essence of the season, there's something for everyone.

    And just when you thought it couldn't get better, the 2023 edition introduces a massive observation wheel. Offering panoramic views of millions of pumpkins, this is an addition you won't want to miss. Plus, with over 30 photo opportunities around, you'll leave with memories (and photos) that stand out from the usual Halloween fare.

    As the chilly winds of Autumn sweep the nation, Tulleys PYO Pumpkins stands as a beacon of warmth, joy, and festivity. So, gather your loved ones and head on over to immerse yourself in an experience that’s quintessentially Autumn.