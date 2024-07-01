Tulleys Sunflower Festival blooms this August
Known for the viral success of the “Tulleys Tulip Fest,” the creators have expanded their offerings to include a stunning 12-acre field of sunflowers, providing a breathtaking escape into nature’s beauty.
Open on selected dates throughout August from 10am to 5pm, the festival offers an immersive experience in a sea of vibrant sunflowers. Special sunset dates allow visitors to stay until 9.30pm, enjoying the serene beauty of dusk accompanied by live acoustic music.
The festival is nestled within the stunning landscapes of Tulleys Farm and features more than 25 meticulously crafted selfie stations, perfect for capturing the joy and wonder of the visit. Each spot is designed to be 'Insta-worthy,' whether you’re snapping a selfie or setting up a family photo.
Culinary delights are also a major attraction, with mouthwatering street food and refreshing cocktails available. The offerings cater to all tastes, including meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans, and children. Visitors can unwind at The Potting Shed Bar, which serves crafted cocktails, classic G&Ts, canned rosé, soft drinks, and non-alcoholic lager in a rustic ambiance.
Live acoustic melodies from roaming musicians enhance the vibrant summer atmosphere, inviting guests to relax and soak in the experience as they explore the fields and make unforgettable memories with loved ones.
Sam Beare, a partner at Tulleys Farm, expressed excitement about the festival.
"We are thrilled to invite both new and returning guests to experience the magic of our golden fields this summer," he said.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a festival that not only showcases the natural beauty of our sunflowers but also offers a truly memorable experience for all. From the live music and selfie stations to the delicious food and drinks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy."
