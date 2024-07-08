Two for one this weekend at popular Sussex tourist attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular East Sussex tourist attraction has decided to be extra generous this weekend with a special two for one offer.

Sharnfold Farm is situated in East Sussex, between Hailsham and Eastbourne at Pevensey.

The darm is owned by The Family Parks Group - and is open from 9am until 4pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "The sun might not be shining, but we're here to brighten up your weekend with 2 for 1 farm admission this Saturday and Sunday.