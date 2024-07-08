Two for one this weekend at popular Sussex tourist attraction

By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A popular East Sussex tourist attraction has decided to be extra generous this weekend with a special two for one offer.

Sharnfold Farm is situated in East Sussex, between Hailsham and Eastbourne at Pevensey.

The darm is owned by The Family Parks Group - and is open from 9am until 4pm daily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "The sun might not be shining, but we're here to brighten up your weekend with 2 for 1 farm admission this Saturday and Sunday.

"There's no need to pre-book, just turn up, and get 2 tickets for £5.45!"

[email protected]

Related topics:EastbournePevenseyHailsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.