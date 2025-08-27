u3a groups showcase will highlight the many groups on offer in Lancing and Sompting

​​Lancing and Sompting u3a will be highlighting its many and varied groups at the annual groups showcase.

The event at Lancing Parish Hall on Monday, September 1, from 2pm to 4pm, will give people an opportunity to meet the group leaders and chat about the activities on offer.

Garry Purnell, chair, said: "Come along and see just what we do, have a chat with one or more of our group leaders, it’s fun, it’s fascinating and it’s free.

"We have groups including arts and crafts, Petanque, Scrabble, crosswords, book groups, French, German, current affairs, gardening, wine appreciation, history, walking, music and many more, all run by members, for members.

Garry Purnell, chair, at the 2024 ​​Lancing and Sompting U3a groups showcase

"The u3a is open to all people, generally over 50, not in full-time employment. Come along and see what's on offer."

Tea and coffee will be available and there will be a raffle of items made by the knitting and sewing groups, with proceeds going to a local charity.

Visit lancingandsompting.u3asite.uk for more information about the groups.

Entrance to the showcase is free. Find out about some of the locally-run interest groups that provide a wide range of opportunities for people who are no longer in full-time work or raising a family to get together to learn for fun.