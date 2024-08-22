Peggy Smart and Jan Gray from the Paint With Us group at last year's Lancing and Sompting U3a Showcase

​​Lancing and Sompting U3a will be showcasing its myriad groups at Lancing Parish Hall to give people an opportunity to meet the group leaders and chat about the activities on offer.

The annual u3a Groups Showcase will be held on Monday, September 2, from 2pm to 4pm, at the hall in South Street, Lancing.

Garry Purnell, chair, said: "Come along and see just what we do, have a chat with one or more of our group leaders, it’s fun, it’s fascinating and it’s free.

"We have groups for all aged 50-plus, ranging from arts and crafts, book groups to gardening, history to walking and many more, all run by members, for members."

Tea and coffee will be available and there will be a raffle of items made by the knitting and sewing groups, with proceeds going to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

See the new look website at lancingandsompting.u3asite.uk for more information about the groups.

Entrance to the showcase is free. Find out about some of the locally-run interest groups that provide a wide range of opportunities for people who are no longer in full-time work or raising a family to get together to learn for fun.