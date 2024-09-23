UK’s largest indoor crawler course opens in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester based Voltage Models has proudly unveiled the UK’s largest indoor remote control (RC) crawler course - the only one in the South East.

The purpose built off-road track, sponsored by Traxxas, will offer local enthusiasts challenging and extensive terrain, either to test out the newest RC vehicles or bring their own from home.

Mark Boyt, CEO of Crawler World and Voltage Models said, ‘This is a fantastic new amenity for RC fans near and far. It’s a brilliant and expertly crafted design and the team has worked tirelessly to make it fun for people of all ages, whether beginners or long-term RC enthusiasts.’

The grand opening of the course is at 11am on Saturday 12th October, and features;

Launch Event Information

Solo time on the epic crawler course

Exclusive discounts

Raffle prizes

Free Traxxas RC repairs & giveaways

Additional indoor drift track

Snacks and refreshments

Sebo Dapper, Managing Director of J Perkins, the official UK Traxxas distributor said, ‘We are incredibly excited to see the effort Voltage Models has put into creating this amazing RC crawler course.

‘This initiative is more than just an off-road track; it's an opportunity to build a thriving community of modellers, to bring people together come rain or shine. In a world increasingly dominated by screens, it's so important for everyone, especially the younger generation, to get off the screens and engage with something mechanical and hands-on. This course offers just that – a chance to learn, explore, and have fun.’