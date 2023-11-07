Umbrella Sussex hosts Christmas "Free Shop" in Hastings

Free Shop is back, and this time it's got baubles. Experience the Magic of Giving: "Bring on the Day, Take on the Day" Christmas Free Shop in the centre of Hastings

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Umbrella Sussex is delighted to announce a "Bring on the Day, Take on the Day" Christmas Free Shop.

Umbrella Sussex invite you to bring new, shiny things that you'd give as a present, and leave behind the old things and broken items you'd not be happy to unwrap.

You don't have to bring anything to take anything, it's not a swop, it's a sharing opportunity.

Free Shop Winter 2022

There will be tea and coffee and a gift wrapping workshop too!

Community Connection: Join us for a day of togetherness, goodwill, and the joy of giving. Make new friends, share smiles, and experience the true spirit of the season.

This celebration of sharing event is set to take place on Friday, November 24th, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at The Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJ.

Free Fabric Gift Wrap Workshop: As well as taking away something you can use, you can wrap it too- Learn how to wrap gifts with fabric, eliminating the need for fiddly tape and single-use wrapping paper. Discover the art of easy, reusable wrapping that generates zero waste, even our material is recycled!

This event isn't just about gifts; it's about the spirit of giving, the power of community, and sustainability- Visit Umbrella Sussex's website for FAQs