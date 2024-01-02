Unattached? Single? Divorced? Widowed? Separated? On your own? Lewes has it all

Lewes. County town of Sussex. Known for its alternative lifestyle and interesting characters.There’s loads to do in Lewes. Knowing where to go can often be the first step. With whom is sometimes the second question.There’s a group of people in Lewes who have solved this. And that’s the name by which they are known. “The Group” is a Sussex club for unattached men and women, aged 55+, which has been meeting in our town for over ten years.

Single people in Sussex have been getting to know each other since 2005, when The Group started in Haywards Heath. Betsalel Teichmann, known as Sal, co-ordinates the Lewes meetings for The Group.

There are also get-togethers in Worthing on the first Monday of every month, Burgess Hill on the second Monday, Brighton on the third Monday and Horsham on the 4th Monday. When The Group ran out of Mondays, Lewes, always the rebel, chose the fourth Thursday.

Members enjoy walks, lunches and dinners, live music, golf, theatre trips, pub evenings and trips to galleries. There are always a couple of well organised holidays every year too. Members receive a diary by email twice a month.

Of course they’ve had weddings and romances. But the Group is less a dating organisations than an opportunity for men and women to meet new friends in a welcoming atmosphere.

Says Tricia Bentley, co-founder of The Group: “We have over three hundred members.

“Having been going since 2005, we are confident that we are getting it right. We know that it’s not fun going into a room full of people one hasn’t met, but you’ll get a good welcome at The Group.

“So push open that door, come in and join us. You’ll be very welcome. We have a very informative website which tells you everything you need to know, including where we meet. Many people have made new friends, particularly when their lives have altered because of circumstances - divorce, separation, bereavement, or simply a change of address. It can seem a very difficult time but members of The Group know all about this. They They know how important it is to find a place that’s a comfortable fit.”