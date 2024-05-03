United Nations Association Bexhill and Hastings upcoming events

On Bank Holiday Monday 27 May, they are holding their annual Open Garden at 13 Thornbank Crescent, Bexhill, TN39 3ND. The garden is open between 10am and 12 noon and 2pm and 4pm. Entrance is £3 and includes coffee/tea and biscuits/cake and the purpose of the open garden is to raise funds for the local UNA Branch.

On Saturday 22nd June the UNA-London and South East Region’s Summer Council 2024 is being held in Bexhill at St. Peter’s Community Centre, Church Street, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 2HE. Key Speakers are Emeritus Professor Richard Sakwa and Lord David Hannay who will speak about Peace in the UN Charter and political and legal structures of the UN and the UK related to making peace instead of war. There will be a discussion and development of a draft comprehensive Peace Policy Statement, created from six annual Peace Events which could become a UNA instrument for awareness raising, campaigning and for lobbying Parliament.