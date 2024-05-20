Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Chichester will join the city’s first ever Pride parade as part of the city’s LGBTQ+ festivities.

The university is a proud sponsor of Chichester Pride, and staff and students are delighted to show their support and take part in the new parade through the city.

Chichester Pride 2024 takes place on Saturday, May 25, with a vibrant procession starting at 10.30am at Priory Park and ending in West Street at around 11.15am.

The Pride Festival follows the parade, taking place at Chichester College front lawn from midday until 7pm, with a family-friendly day of entertainment for the LGBTQ+ community and their friends, family and allies.

University of Chichester students with the Progress Flag.

Chris Rogers and Steph Coogans, Co-Chairs of the University of Chichester LGBTQ+ and Allies Staff Network, said: “The University of Chichester is proud to sponsor Chichester Pride for the second year running and support Chichester’s LGBTQ+ community. The university prides itself on being a diverse, inclusive and supportive environment where we encourage our staff and students to be their authentic selves.

“We are delighted to be part of this year’s historic inaugural parade and celebrate the diversity of both our university and the wider community.”

A Chichester Pride spokesperson said: “We’re excited to announce University of Chichester have chosen to sponsor our event again! It’s fantastic to have such a vital part of our city supporting us, especially when our values are so perfectly aligned. The university staff’s dedication to promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity and equality truly shines through, and we’re grateful for their ongoing support.”