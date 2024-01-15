Unleashing the Power of Sleep: BiOrigin Announces the final in series of free workshops

BiOrigin the GP-led integrated health and hormone clinic in Chichester, has announced the last in its Thrive series of free workshops.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Wednesday 7th February at 7pm at The Pavilion, Graylingwell; Dr Liz Leek will help you discover the secrets to unlocking your full potential by harnessing the power of sleep.

For this workshop, Dr Liz Leek will be joined by special guest, Sound Bath extraordinaire Sam Britton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through this interactive workshop and sound bath, you will gain a deeper understanding of the science behind sleep and learn how to optimize your own sleep patterns.

Most Popular

Unleashing the Power of Sleep at next Thriving Hormone Workshop

Speaking about the workshop, Dr Liz Leek said: “Achieving a good night’s sleep, is incredibly beneficial.

"From improving your mental clarity to boosting your metabolism, sleep has the ability to transform your life.”

Dr Liz then added: “I really recommend that if you are looking to enhance your wellbeing and supercharge your productivity, that you don’t miss the opportunity to join myself and Sam Britton for this workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim of the event is to empower you to make the most of your time asleep, so you can help balance your hormones, gain more clarity and conquer your day!”