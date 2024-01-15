Unleashing the Power of Sleep: BiOrigin Announces the final in series of free workshops
Taking place on Wednesday 7th February at 7pm at The Pavilion, Graylingwell; Dr Liz Leek will help you discover the secrets to unlocking your full potential by harnessing the power of sleep.
For this workshop, Dr Liz Leek will be joined by special guest, Sound Bath extraordinaire Sam Britton.
Through this interactive workshop and sound bath, you will gain a deeper understanding of the science behind sleep and learn how to optimize your own sleep patterns.
Speaking about the workshop, Dr Liz Leek said: “Achieving a good night’s sleep, is incredibly beneficial.
"From improving your mental clarity to boosting your metabolism, sleep has the ability to transform your life.”
Dr Liz then added: “I really recommend that if you are looking to enhance your wellbeing and supercharge your productivity, that you don’t miss the opportunity to join myself and Sam Britton for this workshop.
"The aim of the event is to empower you to make the most of your time asleep, so you can help balance your hormones, gain more clarity and conquer your day!”
Places are limited and previous workshops in the series have sold out, so it is recommended to book your tickets, which are available through Eventbrite, as soon as possible.