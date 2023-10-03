Upcoming talk on Golden Lyre of Ur at Horsham Arts Society

This month's Horsham Arts Society lecture is the story of making a replica of the oldest known stringed instrument, the Gold Lyre of Ur, a Mesopotamian lyre dating from 2,500 BC. We have made a playable instrument, using authentic materials from the Middle East: cedar wood, mother-of-pearl, pink limestone and lapis lazuli. The crowning glory is the bull’s head on the front, which is covered in gold.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lecture is illustrated with pictures of all the stages of the making, and then of musicians performing with it, with a sound clip so that you can hear what it is like.

Jennifer Sturdy, a former teacher of German and English, became involved with the Golden Lyre of Ur project in 2003, initially as a researcher and administrator, but as it progressed, she also gave talks about how they managed to build a magnificent instrument, with the help of volunteers from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has spoken at academic conferences, universities, churches, schools, U3A and other similar meetings.

Most Popular

The Golden Lyre of Ur

Later when the instrument was completed she became a performer, dressing in Mesopotamian costume and reciting poetry from Sumerian times, such as from the epic of Gilgamesh, accompanied by the lyre.

The instrument is playable, but it is also a work of art, being covered in precious metals and semi_precious stones. Its name derives from the spectacular bull's head which adorns the front of the lyre.

Wednesday 11 October at 10.30am - 12.00pm

Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.