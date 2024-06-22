Urban, street and classical in new take on Coppelia in Worthing

Ellie Fergusson as Swanhilda in Coppelia © Hettie Pearson

Following sold-out performances a couple of years ago, KVN Dance Company have been on the road with Kevan Allen’s reimagined version of the classical ballet Coppelia.

The final date on their tour brings them to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Sunday, June 30 (www.wtm.uk/events/coppelia).

Artistic director and choreographer Kevan has been delighted with the response they have enjoyed wherever they have played: “It has been fantastic and we have been to some amazing places. It has been full on. In London we did four nights but otherwise it has been one nighters and we've tried to reach parts of the UK that this kind of show doesn't usually reach. The audiences have really loved it and it has been standing ovations everywhere. It has been really inspiring and we've also had a lot of people coming to the show that would not usually come to a dance show. And I think that's because of the way that we have approached the show in terms of publicity and also just the mixing of the styles of dance. We have made it much more accessible so that is not alienating. You don't need to understand anything. I think like with opera, people if they love opera understand it but other people would find it daunting. But we really try to break down the barriers. There is urban and there is street and there is classical. We are a basically dance company that sets stories to movement. We are not tied to one particular style.

“We premiered the show in London two years ago and as a company we are totally self-funding. We have to raise the funding to go on the road so for us this is a very big thing. It's our third UK tour. It has been very stressful but our aim is just to get the word out there to different areas of the country.”

Coppelia looks to honour the classical ballet while expanding on the story to make it relevant to audiences today. This retelling explores the eccentric toy maker, Dr Coppelius’ intent behind creating a life-size clockwork doll, Coppelia, and the impact this has on his relationship with the community of villagers and on Swanhilda’s relationship with her fiancé, Franz. Fusing classical ballet with contemporary dance and hip-hop, Coppelia features a cast of 13 dancers who perform to the classical Delibes score imaginatively remixed by Rickard Berg and nominated for the Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution. Berg has previously collaborated with artists including Mick Jagger, Mica Paris and Gavin Rossdale.