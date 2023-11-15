VAAC and CCA to host Improving Lives workshops.

Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester (VAAC) and partners Crawley Community Action (CCA) have teamed up with NHS Sussex to host two workshops in West Sussex to discuss improving health outcomes for local minority ethnic communities.

If you’re part of one of these local communities, then you’re invited to come along and join in the round table discussions covering a range of topics including mental health, access to primary healthcare, local services and more. The outcomes of these discussions will help NHS Sussex to plan for improvements in healthcare provision in the future.

Light refreshments will be provided and reimbursement for travel costs can be paid if needed. Please advise of any dietary requirements when registering.

The first event, kindly hosted by Crawley Voluntary Action is on Monday 27th November, 18.00 – 20.00 at The Orchard, 1-2 Gleneagles Court, Brighton Road, Crawley RH10 6AD. Nearby parking is available. The second workshop is on Friday 1st December, 12.30 – 14.30 at the Chichester Arts Centre, St Bartholomews Church, Mount Lane, Chichester, PO19 3DQ with a nearby public car park.

VAAC look forward to seeing you and working together to improve access and the experiences of NHS services and support for local ethnic minority communities.