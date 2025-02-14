New research has revealed the best UK beaches for intrepid stargazers this Valentine’s Day – and a Sussex tourist attraction is on the list.

Experts from SIXT have analysed environmental data to find the top ten beaches in the UK with the lowest light pollution where couples can enjoy the mesmerising night sky.

A spokesperson for the car rental company said: “As Valentine’s Day fast approaches, loving couples are looking for ways to celebrate their relationship and spend a few moments enjoying the simple peace of being together.

"But with many restaurants fully booked ahead of the big night, some couples are looking for alternative ways to show their love for each other.

“And what better way than to spend the evening looking up at the stars from one of the UK's beautiful beaches?

"In fact, experts from SIXT can reveal that searches for ‘good stargazing spots near me’ have soared by 243 per cent over the past year, with over 730K searches for the activity in the past 30 days alone.”

Here is the top ten list, which features Camber Sands, near Rye.

– Luskentyre

– Porthcurno Beach

– Rhossili Bay / Claigan Coral Beach

– Fistral Beach

– Porthminster Beach

– Camber Sands

– Woolacombe Beach

– St Brelade’s Bay Beach

– Carbis Bay Beach

The final six beaches on the list, including Camber Sands, came in joint fourth place.

The experts from SIXT also provided some top tips for stargazing on the beach:

– Make sure to check the tide times before heading to a beach, as high tides can sometimes limit your stargazing space;

– Beaches can be windy and chilly at night, so it’s always a good idea to bring a warm blanket or jacket;

– While some of these spots are pretty remote, always double-check for nearby sources of light, like streetlights or nearby towns.