Van Gogh children's workshop to take place in Newhaven over half term

Paradise Park is welcoming local artist Lesley Harvey who is staging the event for youngsters of all ages and all abilities.
“Bring your budding artist down and learn from a local expert”, says Darren Clift, director of the family-run attraction. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills under the watchful eye of a talented artist.”
There are hour-long sessions at 10am and 3pm on Wednesday (May 31) which are open to both annual and day park pass holders.
Pre-booking is essential with tickets at just £6 in advance to secure a limited spot.
Call 01273 512123 for details or visit paradisepark.co.uk