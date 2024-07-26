Van Morrison confirms Brighton dates
Live At Brighton Dome will be on September 27 and 28 at 7.30pm. Morrison’s latest studio album New Arrangements And Duets is a collection of unreleased material, released on September 27. Tickets £75/£65 and £45 available from www.ticketline.co.uk and the venue direct.
Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “Morrison joins forces in a series of electrifying collaborations on New Arrangements And Duets. Artists include Willie Nelson, Joss Stone, Curtis Stigers and Kurt Elling to name a few.
"The duets were recorded between 2018 and 2019 and the big band tracks were recorded in 2014. Paul Moran and Chris White individually picked the songs they wanted to do big band arrangements for.
“Choppin’ Wood, released as the first single, provides a taste of what to expect with Van Morrison’s inimitable vocal genius leading a rousing big band performance. It’s also a song that pays tribute to his father. The original version of the song was part of Morrison’s 2002 LP Down The Road. Live At Brighton Dome shows promise an unforgettable evening of music.”
Recent albums include his 45th studio album, Accentuate the Positive which saw Van Morrison returning to one of his childhood passions: this time rock ‘n’ roll.
Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, he was inspired by the heady sounds of 20th-century blues and rock ‘n’ roll.