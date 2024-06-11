Varndean College celebrates successful Creative Arts Showcase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Varndean College is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its Creative Arts Showcase, held last Thursday.

The event was a vibrant celebration of the diverse talents and creativity of the students graduating this year, featuring live music, dance and drama performances, interactive gaming and film screenings, alongside exhibitions of 3D design, textiles, graphic design, art and photography.

The evening attracted a large and enthusiastic audience who were treated to an exceptional showcase highlighting the hard work and dedication of Varndean’s talented students.

For the first time, the evening culminated in a prize-giving ceremony, recognising students who made exceptional progress in each creative discipline. Awards were presented to:

Varndean College's Dance students performing in designs created by the A Level Textiles students.

· Dance: Ava Donnelly

· Drama: Olivia Locke, Poppy Yorke-Williams and Finlay Brookes

· Music Technology: Ellie Hagan

· Games Development: Harry Jordan

Textiles Design Award winner, Louie Shubbar.

· Film Studies: Elkka Nyoukis

· Media Studies: Poppy Dodd

· Creative Media: Hayley Long

· 3D Design: Milo Bowen and Tom Wise

Varndean College Funk Band.

· Textiles: Louie Shubbar

· Graphic Design: Marta Rozek

· Photography: Jess Flower

· Art: Otto Dann and Enzo Brace-Miotto

College Principal Donna-Marie Janson commented on the event’s success, saying: “It was a truly wonderful evening where we celebrated the success of the exceptional talent, creativity and passion of our Varndean College students. With these students at the heart of the creative industries the future is bright.