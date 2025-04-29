Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be live music and dancing in Heene Terrace gardens as residents host a VE Day 80 street party celebration for Worthing.

Guests are invited to dress up in 1940s outfits or wear red, white and blue for the party on Monday, May 5, from 2pm.

Take a picnic and something to sit on and join in the community celebration.

Jill Harrington, one of the organisers, said: "The event promises to be a wonderful afternoon for families, friends, and neighbours to come together and celebrate.

"There will be live music and dancing, plus children’s activities, including a sack race, egg and spoon race, arts and crafts, and games.

"There will be plenty of chances to meet new people and a real spirit of community and togetherness to mark this historic occasion."