Vegan Market returns to Chichester!

A speciality Vegan Market is returning to Chichester for its second event of the year on Sunday 22 September between 10am and 4pm on East Street.

This follows its successful first visit to the city earlier this year in January.

The market will feature a range of stallholders offering a variety of products including vegan street food vendors; craft brewers; sustainable chandler; ethical clothing and jewellery; arts and crafts items; and more.

Having organised their first event in 2016, Vegan Market Co. now cover more than 50 locations throughout the UK. They will be using their expertise to bring together a variety of artisan producers, making their vegan products more accessible to people in the Chichester area.

Lewis Beresford, founder of Vegan Market Co. says: “We are delighted to be coming to Chichester again. It was amazing to come to Chichester for the first time earlier this year, we find that there is always a demand for vegan products, and it was great to see people come together and learn more or try something new. It doesn’t matter if someone is vegan, or just curious, we always make sure our markets make for a delicious and fun-filled day out.

Lewis adds: “Chichester District Council have been so supportive and helpful in bringing us back, and helping give vegan makers and producers from the Chichester area the platform they deserve, showcased within a beautiful historic market city.”

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re excited to welcome back this event to Chichester. Their visit in January was a big success and it’s great to see them return with a wider range of stalls. It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors to experience something new and to buy products that have been sustainably and ethically sourced.

“The market also gives everyone the chance to learn more about the variety of products and produce that is available – even for those who are not vegan. For example, swapping out dairy products for vegan alternatives can be a good way to live more healthily and sustainably.

“This event is in response to feedback from people, when we introduced our Events Strategy, who said that they would like to see a greater range of events and markets in the district, especially at the weekends”.

People can find out more about Vegan Market Co. by visiting their website at: www.veganmarkets.co.uk

People can also sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, for regular news on local events, as well as updates on the schemes and support that are available to help residents and businesses across the district: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts